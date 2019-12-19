GravityView v2.0.12 + Addons – Display Gravity Forms Entries on Your Website – Themes

Download free GravityView WordPress plugin v2.3
GravityView makes it incredibly easy to display Gravity Forms form entries on your site. You can use your own existing forms, or allow GravityView to create a form based on one of our presets. You simply select your existing form (or select preset) in GravityView, customize how you want it to appear using drag & drop, and you’re set! Once you have data collected from your form, GravityView will display it on your site!
More versions
- Download free GravityView v2.3
- Download free GravityView v2.2.2
- Download free GravityView v2.2
- Download free GravityView v2.1.1
- Download free GravityView v2.1.0.3