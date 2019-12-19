GravityView v2.0.12 + Addons – Display Gravity Forms Entries on Your Website – Themes

GravityView makes it incredibly easy to display Gravity Forms form entries on your site. You can use your own existing forms, or allow GravityView to create a form based on one of our presets. You simply select your existing form (or select preset) in GravityView, customize how you want it to appear using drag & drop, and you’re set! Once you have data collected from your form, GravityView will display it on your site!

